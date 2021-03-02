Search resumes along River Barrow for man missing after kayak accident

THE SEARCH FOR a man who went missing after a kayaking accident in Co Kildare on Sunday afternoon has resumed for the second day.

The multi-agency search and rescue operation resumed at local beauty spot Ardreigh Lock outside Athy at first light this morning.

The garda water unit is currently at the scene along with local gardaí, civil defence and local volunteers.

The alarm was first raised on Sunday after the man and a young child got into difficulty when a kayak overturned on the River Barrow.

Source: PA

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

Source: PA

The child was rescued from the water and treated at the scene by paramedics, but the man is still missing.

The area is popular with walkers and families and was particularly busy over the weekend with the good weather.