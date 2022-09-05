Investigation as civilian motorcyclist killed in Lebanon collision with Irish military vehicle

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched into a road collision in which a local motorcyclist in Lebanon was killed when he collided with an Irish armoured car.
It is understood this morning’s incident involved an Armoured Utility Vehicle which is similar to a heavy SUV car.
The Irish troops are based on the United Nations mission in South Lebanon.
No Irish personnel were injured in the incident and they have returned to their base where investigators are expected to speak to them in the coming hours.
A Defence Forces spokesperson confirmed the incident took place and offered the military’s condolences to the family of the deceased.
“The Irish Defence Forces can confirm, while out on a routine patrol this morning, an Armoured Utility Vehicle (AUV) was involved in a road traffic accident which resulted in a civilian fatality.
“The Irish Military Police and International Military Police (IMPs) are involved with local Lebanese authorities, investigating this incident.
“The Defence Forces have extended their condolences and sympathies to the municipality and family of the deceased,” a statement said.
Making a difference A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation. For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
Making a difference
A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.
Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS