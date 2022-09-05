Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 18°C Monday 5 September 2022
Advertisement

Investigation as civilian motorcyclist killed in Lebanon collision with Irish military vehicle

The incident happened in south Lebanon where the troops are based.

By Niall O'Connor Monday 5 Sep 2022, 5:20 PM
1 hour ago 4,324 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5858236
Image: Irish Defence Forces
Image: Irish Defence Forces

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched into a road collision in which a local motorcyclist in Lebanon was killed when he collided with an Irish armoured car.  

It is understood this morning’s incident involved an Armoured Utility Vehicle which is similar to a heavy SUV car. 

The Irish troops are based on the United Nations mission in South Lebanon. 

No Irish personnel were injured in the incident and they have returned to their base where investigators are expected to speak to them in the coming hours.  

A Defence Forces spokesperson confirmed the incident took place and offered the military’s condolences to the family of the deceased.  

“The Irish Defence Forces can confirm, while out on a routine patrol this morning, an Armoured Utility Vehicle (AUV) was involved in a road traffic accident which resulted in a civilian fatality.

“The Irish Military Police and International Military Police (IMPs) are involved with local Lebanese authorities, investigating this incident.

“The Defence Forces have extended their condolences and sympathies to the municipality and family of the deceased,” a statement said. 

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Niall O'Connor
nialloconnor@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie