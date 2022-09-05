Investigation as civilian motorcyclist killed in Lebanon collision with Irish military vehicle

AN INVESTIGATION HAS been launched into a road collision in which a local motorcyclist in Lebanon was killed when he collided with an Irish armoured car.

It is understood this morning’s incident involved an Armoured Utility Vehicle which is similar to a heavy SUV car.

The Irish troops are based on the United Nations mission in South Lebanon.

Advertisement

No Irish personnel were injured in the incident and they have returned to their base where investigators are expected to speak to them in the coming hours.

A Defence Forces spokesperson confirmed the incident took place and offered the military’s condolences to the family of the deceased.

“The Irish Defence Forces can confirm, while out on a routine patrol this morning, an Armoured Utility Vehicle (AUV) was involved in a road traffic accident which resulted in a civilian fatality.

“The Irish Military Police and International Military Police (IMPs) are involved with local Lebanese authorities, investigating this incident.

“The Defence Forces have extended their condolences and sympathies to the municipality and family of the deceased,” a statement said.