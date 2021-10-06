#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 8°C Wednesday 6 October 2021
Advertisement

Robert Watt and HSE boss Paul Reid to head up new Sláintecare programme board

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly will tell an Oireachtas committee today that the Government is “unwavering” in its support.

By Cónal Thomas Wednesday 6 Oct 2021, 6:59 AM
23 minutes ago 1,151 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5566453
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly
Image: Sam Boal
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly
Health Minister Stephen Donnelly
Image: Sam Boal

HSE CEO PAUL Reid and Secretary General at the Department of Health Robert Watt are to co-chair a new Sláintecare programme board in the wake of recent resignations. 

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Watt are due to appear before the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health this morning regarding the implementation of the health service reform programme. 

Donnelly will tell the Committee that changes are to be made to the governance of Sláintecare following recent resignations and that the Government’s commitment to universal healthcare remains “absolute and unwavering”. 

Questions have been asked about the future of the beleaguered initiative aimed at introducing universal healthcare in Ireland after it was hit with a third high-profile resignation.

Gastroenterologist Professor Anthony O’Connor confirmed he had left the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council (SIAC) on Thursday, following in the footsteps of chairman Dr Tom Keane and executive director Laura Magahy.

In his opening statement to the Oireachtas Committee, Donnelly will say that he regrets their resignations.

“In the first instance, I’d like to assure you all, and those who may be listening today, of my absolute commitment and the commitment of the Government to universal healthcare.

“That commitment is absolute and unwavering. Universal healthcare has never been achieved in Ireland and we are still far from it today,” the Minister will say. 

Donnelly will say that Sláintecare is important because it provides a pathway to timely and affordable healthcare access for everyone.

A new programme board will now be co-chaired by Watt and the head of the HSE Reid. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“This new board will ensure that the drive for universal healthcare is fully embedded in both the Department of Health and HSE”.

Donnelly will say that tackling waiting lists “is my number one priority”.

“They were terrible before Covid and have worsened since. People are living in pain. The long waits that many of our citizens face in order to access care are causing immense distress. I am setting up a Taskforce that will tackle waiting lists. It will follow the Vaccine Taskforce model that has worked so well.”

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie