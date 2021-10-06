Robert Watt and HSE boss Paul Reid to head up new Sláintecare programme board

HSE CEO PAUL Reid and Secretary General at the Department of Health Robert Watt are to co-chair a new Sláintecare programme board in the wake of recent resignations.

Health Minister Stephen Donnelly and Watt are due to appear before the Oireachtas Joint Committee on Health this morning regarding the implementation of the health service reform programme.

Donnelly will tell the Committee that changes are to be made to the governance of Sláintecare following recent resignations and that the Government’s commitment to universal healthcare remains “absolute and unwavering”.

Questions have been asked about the future of the beleaguered initiative aimed at introducing universal healthcare in Ireland after it was hit with a third high-profile resignation.

Gastroenterologist Professor Anthony O’Connor confirmed he had left the Sláintecare Implementation Advisory Council (SIAC) on Thursday, following in the footsteps of chairman Dr Tom Keane and executive director Laura Magahy.

In his opening statement to the Oireachtas Committee, Donnelly will say that he regrets their resignations.

“In the first instance, I’d like to assure you all, and those who may be listening today, of my absolute commitment and the commitment of the Government to universal healthcare.

“That commitment is absolute and unwavering. Universal healthcare has never been achieved in Ireland and we are still far from it today,” the Minister will say.

Donnelly will say that Sláintecare is important because it provides a pathway to timely and affordable healthcare access for everyone.

A new programme board will now be co-chaired by Watt and the head of the HSE Reid.

“This new board will ensure that the drive for universal healthcare is fully embedded in both the Department of Health and HSE”.

Donnelly will say that tackling waiting lists “is my number one priority”.

“They were terrible before Covid and have worsened since. People are living in pain. The long waits that many of our citizens face in order to access care are causing immense distress. I am setting up a Taskforce that will tackle waiting lists. It will follow the Vaccine Taskforce model that has worked so well.”