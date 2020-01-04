This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Saturday 4 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Rod Stewart charged after allegedly punching hotel security guard in Florida

Stewart was reportedly attempting to enter a private event with his 39-year-old son

By AFP Saturday 4 Jan 2020, 11:55 AM
1 hour ago 6,202 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4953524
Rod Stewart pictured on stage in 2016.
Image: PA Images
Rod Stewart pictured on stage in 2016.
Rod Stewart pictured on stage in 2016.
Image: PA Images

SCOTTISH POPSTAR ROD Stewart has been charged after allegedly punching a hotel security guard outside a children’s party in Florida, according to a police report obtained by US media.

The 74-year-old singer of Maggie May was with his family at Breakers Hotel, Palm Beach, on New Year’s Eve when he was refused access to a party in the children’s section of the resort, according to US media

Stewart was attempting to enter the event with his 39-year-old son, according to the police report.

The ex-singer of the Faces — recognisable by his hoarse voice and blond mop of hair — was charged with simple battery, a minor offense which is generally punishable by a fine.

He is scheduled to appear in a Palm Beach court on 5 February.

© – AFP 2019

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie