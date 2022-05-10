Roderic O'Gorman expected to apologise for illegal birth registrations on behalf of govt

MINISTER FOR CHILDREN Roderic O’Gorman is expected to issue an apology on behalf of the Government today to people who have been impacted by illegal birth registrations.

O’Gorman is set to make his second stage speech on the Information and Tracing Bill in the Seanad at 6:30pm today, which will give added rights to people with falsified birth certificates.

The Report of the Commission of Investigation into Mother-and-Baby Homes, published last year, stated that illegal birth registrations seemed to have been known to the Department of Health as far back as the 1950s.

These involved birth certificates which list children as having been born to their adoptive parents.

A statement from the Minister issued today stated: “The Government approved this apology as part of approving the Government’s overall response to the Special Rapporteur’s report Proposals for a State Response to Illegal Birth Registrations in Ireland.

Advertisement

In its published response, it committed to the Minister placing an apology on record of the Houses as part of advancing the Birth Information and Tracing Bill.

The apology stands alongside the very significant measures which the Government is introducing to address issues arising for people affected by illegal birth registration.”

A report by the Government’s Special Rapporteur on Child Protection, Professor Conor O’Mahony, recommended a State apology to be made to the people affected.

His report was made public in March and those who engaged with O’Mahony’s report have been informed that the apology is taking place this evening.

In response to O’Mahony’s report, O’Gorman confirmed in March that the Government will set up a scheme whereby people affected by illegal birth registrations will receive one-off payments of €3,000.

However this applies only to people whose illegal adoptions were facilitated by St Patrick’s Guild, a former Catholic adoption society.

This payment has been intended to contribute to the cost of DNA testing or legal fees with people with illegal birth registrations may face.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you Support us now

The move was criticised at the time by Kathleen Funchion, Sinn Féin’s Spokesperson on Children, who labelled it “an insult”.

“For decades now, adopted people have been calling for a full and comprehensive investigation into the practices of agencies and individuals involved in the adoption trade in Ireland. They also called on the State to take responsibility for the part it played,” she said.

An independent study commissioned by then-Minister for Children Catherine Zappone in 2019 used records from Tusla and the Adoption Authority of Ireland to estimate that there may be as many as 20,000 cases of illegally registered births.

Most of these incidents were in relation to children born between 1946 and 1969.