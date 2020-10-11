#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 12°C Sunday 11 October 2020
Advertisement

Takeaway chain Romayo's creates 45 new jobs to buck Covid-19 downturn

The chain currently employs 280 people in 19 premises across Dublin, Meath, Offaly and Kildare.

By Press Association Sunday 11 Oct 2020, 3:18 PM
21 minutes ago 4,061 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5229981
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

A GROWING APPETITE for home-delivered meals during the pandemic has helped a family-owned restaurant business buck the Covid-19 downturn to create 45 new jobs.

Surging demand among Irish families for takeaway meals has encouraged Romayo’s to open three new outlets in suburban Dublin.

The chain currently employs 280 people in 19 premises across Dublin, Meath, Offaly and Kildare.

Established as Macari’s chip shops in 1959, the company rebranded to Romayo’s in 2012 when it shifted focus to diner-based eating.

Crucial to its operations is a fresh food storage and distribution headquarters at Rosemount Business Park in the capital.

Romayo’s managing director Dominic Macari said a strategic decision to develop their home delivery services at the turn of the century has left the business well placed to adapt to changed customer habits during the health emergency.

“We concentrated heavily on establishing a home delivery service over the past 20 years, which has paid off for the business during the current situation,” he said.

“In the current Covid-19 climate people have reverted back to the businesses that they have known growing up and that they are comfortable with.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“As result, we have found that people who have grown up in our original areas as youngsters are now leading the customer base as we expand into new suburbs of the capital.”

Macari works alongside his four children in the business. He said the 45 jobs will be created over the next 12 months.

“It is unusual to be talking expansion during these very difficult times for everyone, especially those with restaurant businesses,” he said.

“However, we always like to take a long-term view and remain confident that Ireland will make a full recovery from the current situation.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie