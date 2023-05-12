Advertisement

Friday 12 May 2023
John McVitty/INPHO Allegations against Gallagher were investigated by the PSNI, but not pursued in the courts due to a lack of evidence.
# Rory Gallagher
Rory Gallagher steps back as Derry football manager 'with immediate effect'
Ciaran Meenagh will assume the role of Derry senior football manager.
1 hour ago

RORY GALLAGHER HAS stepped back as Derry senior football manager with immediate effect. 

The development comes in a week in which domestic abuse allegations were made against him.

In a statement on Friday evening, Gallagher said: “I have advised Derry GAA that I am stepping back as Derry senior football manager with immediate effect.

“This decision is borne out of a desire to protect my children from the ongoing turmoil. They will always be my priority.”

Nicola Gallagher, Gallagher’s estranged wife, published details of a series of alleged domestic incidents in a post on social media earlier this week.

In response, Gallagher said that the allegations had been “investigated and dealt with by the relevant authorities”.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland investigated a number of reported incidents and two files were sent to the Public Prosecution Service last year, but the allegations were not pursued in the courts due to a lack of evidence.

Earlier today, East Derry SDLP MLA Cara Hunter had called on Gallagher to “stand aside” ahead of the Ulster football final this Sunday in Clones due to what she termed “the seriousness of the issues exposed this week”.

Gallagher was appointed Derry football manager in 2019, with his side set to face Armagh in the Ulster football final this Sunday afternoon in Clones.

Derry GAA confirmed that Ciaran Meenagh will assume the role of Derry senior football manager ahead of Sunday’s final. 

Written by The 42 team and posted on the42.ie

The 42 Team
