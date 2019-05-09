This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 7 °C Thursday 9 May, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Roscommon County Council taking out €1.5 million loan to fund first-time buyer scheme

The council has received 43 applications for Rebuilding Ireland Home Loans and has approved 16 so far.

By Ceimin Burke Thursday 9 May 2019, 6:20 AM
1 hour ago 2,657 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/4624451
Image: Eamonn Farrell
Image: Eamonn Farrell

ROSCOMMON COUNTY COUNCIL is taking out a €1.5 million loan to fund the Rebuilding Ireland Home Loan (RIHL) scheme to provide government backed mortgages to first-time buyers.

The RIHL was launched by the government in February last year to help people buy their first home. Prospective homeowners avail of the scheme through their local authorities however in recent months doubts about the future of the scheme swirled as it emerged that funds for the initiative had run out.

Housing Minister Eoghan Murphy sought to quell those fears, saying that money is available under the scheme this year, and that “local authorities need not wait for their allocations for 2019″. 

Councillors in Roscommon voted to approve raising the €1.5 million loan this week.

The council has received 43 applications for the loans to date. Five of those applications have been successfully completed and the loans have been drawn down. A further 11 applications have received approval.

If all 16 approved applications proceed the total cost will be nearly €1,856,000. 

Nine applications are awaiting a decision and would require an additional €915,595 in funding if they are all approved. The remaining 18 applications were rejected.

The County Council currently has a total of €2,145,800 for the scheme.

The scheme is open to people with an annual income not exceeding €50,000 and couples with a combined income that doesn’t exceed €75,000.

Applicants must show that they have received two insufficient finance offers from banks or building societies. They also must have at least 10% of the value of home in a deposit.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Ceimin Burke
@CeiminB
ceimin@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie