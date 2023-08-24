Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Thursday 24 August 2023 Dublin: 17°C
# Podcast
The Explainer: How has the Rose of Tralee festival survived for so long?
Joining us this week is our own Carl Kinsella, who was at the festival earlier this week, and the Irish Independent’s Kirsty Blake Knox. They explore the history of the festival and changes over the years, its relevance in today’s world, and look at what’s next for this year’s winner. Also – if they were a Rose, what would their talent be?
204
1
27 minutes ago

ANOTHER YEAR, ANOTHER Rose of Tralee is crowned.

This year’s winner of the festival was New York’s Róisín Wiley, who will hold the title for the next year.

The festival has decent viewing figures, receives across Irish media, and is a cash injection for the local community – but on paper, the competition can seem out of place in 2023 Ireland.

There is an enduring appeal to the Rose of Tralee, but why? How has it stayed relevant enough to remain a yearly fixture in Ireland?

Joining us on this week’s episode of The Explainer is our own reporter Carl Kinsella, who was at the festival earlier this week and is author of the Surrealing In The Years column, and Rose of Tralee veteran Kirsty Blake Knox, journalist and features writer with the Irish Independent.

They explore the history of the festival and how it has (or hasn’t) changed over the years, its relevance in today’s world, and look at what’s next for this year’s winner. Also – if they were a Rose, what would their talent be?

Listen on iPhone/iPad

Listen on Spotify

Find a full list of apps here


The Explainer / SoundCloud

This episode was put together by presenter Laura Byrne, senior producer Nicky Ryan, and executive producer Sinéad O’Carroll.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags
Your Voice
Readers Comments
1
This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
Leave a Comment
    Submit a report
    Please help us understand how this comment violates our community guidelines.
    Thank you for the feedback
    Your feedback has been sent to our team for review.

    Leave a commentcancel

     