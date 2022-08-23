Quiz: How much do you know about the Rose of Tralee?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
AFTER TWO YEARS of Covid hiatus, the Rose of Tralee festival returned to our television screens last night, with the first coronation since 2019 set to take place later this evening.
For many, the Rose of Tralee remains a quintessentially Irish spectacle and a staple of the calendar. We’ve put together a quiz to sort the aficionados from the fairweather escorts.
Could you give Dáithí a run for his money? Find out below.
