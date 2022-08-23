Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Tuesday 23 August 2022
Advertisement

Quiz: How much do you know about the Rose of Tralee?

Every rose has its quiz.

By Carl Kinsella Tuesday 23 Aug 2022, 9:00 PM
11 minutes ago 1,083 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5847081
Image: PA
Image: PA

AFTER TWO YEARS of Covid hiatus, the Rose of Tralee festival returned to our television screens last night, with the first coronation since 2019 set to take place later this evening.

For many, the Rose of Tralee remains a quintessentially Irish spectacle and a staple of the calendar. We’ve put together a quiz to sort the aficionados from the fairweather escorts.

Could you give Dáithí a run for his money? Find out below.

In what year did the Rose of Tralee contest begin? (No, the picture is not from the year in question)
1939
1949

1959
1969
What is the name of the woman in the 19th century ballad The Rose of Tralee?
Maria
Mary

Fiona
Siobhán
As of 2022, what is the upper age limit for contestants in the Rose of Tralee?
29
32

35
38
The first Rose of Tralee to represent somewhere outside of Ireland was representing which city?
Perth
London

Boston
Chicago
What public office does 2014 Rose of Tralee winner Maria Walsh now hold?
Senator
MEP

TD
Local councillor
When Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin won the contest in 2005, which county was she representing?
Galway
Sligo

Mayo
Leitrim
Which of these BBC presenters competed as the Leeds Rose in the 1990s?
Naga Munchetty
Emily Maitlis

Gabby Logan
Sally Nugent
In what year did Dáithí Ó Sé begin hosting the Rose of Tralee?
1959
2008

2009
2010
Which category of women were not allowed to enter the contest until 2021?
Unmarried mothers
Married women

Women over six feet tall
Women with criminal records
In what year was the Rose of Tralee first televised by RTÉ?
1963
1965

1967
1969
Answer all the questions to see your result!
You scored out of !
The Journal Rose
Share your result:
You scored out of !
Qualified escort
Share your result:
You scored out of !
A thorn
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Carl Kinsella
carlkinsella@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie