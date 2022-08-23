Quiz: How much do you know about the Rose of Tralee?

AFTER TWO YEARS of Covid hiatus, the Rose of Tralee festival returned to our television screens last night, with the first coronation since 2019 set to take place later this evening.

For many, the Rose of Tralee remains a quintessentially Irish spectacle and a staple of the calendar. We’ve put together a quiz to sort the aficionados from the fairweather escorts.

Could you give Dáithí a run for his money? Find out below.

In what year did the Rose of Tralee contest begin? (No, the picture is not from the year in question) 1939 1949

1959 1969 What is the name of the woman in the 19th century ballad The Rose of Tralee? Maria Mary

Fiona Siobhán As of 2022, what is the upper age limit for contestants in the Rose of Tralee? 29 32

35 38 The first Rose of Tralee to represent somewhere outside of Ireland was representing which city? Perth London

Boston Chicago What public office does 2014 Rose of Tralee winner Maria Walsh now hold? Senator MEP

TD Local councillor When Aoibhinn Ní Shúilleabháin won the contest in 2005, which county was she representing? Galway Sligo

Mayo Leitrim Which of these BBC presenters competed as the Leeds Rose in the 1990s? Naga Munchetty Emily Maitlis

Gabby Logan Sally Nugent In what year did Dáithí Ó Sé begin hosting the Rose of Tralee? 1959 2008

2009 2010 Which category of women were not allowed to enter the contest until 2021? Unmarried mothers Married women

Women over six feet tall Women with criminal records In what year was the Rose of Tralee first televised by RTÉ? 1963 1965

