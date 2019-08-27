Limerick Rose Sinéad Flanagan has won the Rose of Tralee 2019

LIMERICK ROSE SINÉAD Flanagan has been crowned the Rose of Tralee 2019.

Dáithí Ó Sé – who briefly wore thigh-high boots to help raise money for charity near the end of the night – announced the winner at the close of the festival in Kerry late this evening.

The 27 year old from Adare qualified as a physiotherapist at University of Limerick and studied medicine at University College Cork.

The new rose is currently working as a junior doctor in Cork.

She succeeds Kirsten Mate Maher, who won the competition as the Waterford Rose last year.

The aforementioned boots worn by Dáithí helped to raise over €28,000 on a GoFundMe page for Walk In My Shoes, a campaign run St Patrick’s Mental Health Services.