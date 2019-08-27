This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 16 °C Tuesday 27 August, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Limerick Rose Sinéad Flanagan has won the Rose of Tralee 2019

The festival was brought to a close with the winner crowned late this evening.

By Sean Murray Tuesday 27 Aug 2019, 11:26 PM
27 minutes ago 11,446 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4785005
Limerick Rose Sinéad Flanagan
Image: RTÉ
Limerick Rose Sinéad Flanagan
Limerick Rose Sinéad Flanagan
Image: RTÉ

LIMERICK ROSE SINÉAD Flanagan has been crowned the Rose of Tralee 2019.

Dáithí Ó Sé – who briefly wore thigh-high boots to help raise money for charity near the end of the night – announced the winner at the close of the festival in Kerry late this evening.

The 27 year old from Adare qualified as a physiotherapist at University of Limerick and studied medicine at University College Cork.

The new rose is currently working as a junior doctor in Cork.

She succeeds Kirsten Mate Maher, who won the competition as the Waterford Rose last year.

The aforementioned boots worn by Dáithí helped to raise over €28,000 on a GoFundMe page for Walk In My Shoes, a campaign run St Patrick’s Mental Health Services.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Sean Murray
@SeanMJourno
sean@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie