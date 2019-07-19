This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Dublin: 15 °C Friday 19 July, 2019
Man (40s) arrested after Revenue finds cocaine worth €2.5 million in horsebox at Rosslare Europort

The illegal drugs were found with the assistance of detector dog Timba.

By Adam Daly Friday 19 Jul 2019, 11:13 AM
19 minutes ago 1,613 Views 7 Comments
Image: Revenue
Image: Revenue

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested after Revenue officers in Rosslare Europort seized over 35kgs of cocaine yesterday. 

The drugs, with an estimated street value of over €2.5 million, were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish registered horsebox.

The horsebox, which had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France, was transporting eight horses. 

The discovery was made with the assistance of detector dog Timba. 

The Irish man was arrested by gardaí at the scene and is currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Revenue has asked that if any businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact them in confidence on 1800 295 295.  

