Man (40s) arrested after Revenue finds cocaine worth €2.5 million in horsebox at Rosslare Europort

A MAN IN his 40s has been arrested after Revenue officers in Rosslare Europort seized over 35kgs of cocaine yesterday.

The drugs, with an estimated street value of over €2.5 million, were discovered when Revenue officers stopped and searched an Irish registered horsebox.

The horsebox, which had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France, was transporting eight horses.

The discovery was made with the assistance of detector dog Timba.

The Irish man was arrested by gardaí at the scene and is currently being detained at Wexford Garda Station under the provisions of Section 2 of the Criminal Justice (Drug Trafficking) Act 1996.

Investigations into the case are ongoing.

Revenue has asked that if any businesses or members of the public have any information regarding drug smuggling, they can contact them in confidence on 1800 295 295.