Advertisement

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Saturday 17 December 2022 Dublin: 4°C
RollingNews.ie
# taoisigh
Quiz: How much do you know about things that rotate?
Rotating is in vogue right now.
6.7k
3
1 hour ago

IRELAND IS GETTING a new Taoiseach – well, technically an old one is coming back.

As agreed under the Programme for Government, Leo Varadkar is taking over from Micheál Martin to serve out the rest of the government’s time in office.

Unfortunately they will not literally rotate, even if it would make the handover ceremony far more interesting.

You can’t have everything. Take your mind off this missed opportunity with this quiz about other things that rotate.

When did CDs become available to the public?
Alamy
1990
1982

1954
1740
You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) is by which band?
Eurythmics
New Order

The Pogues
Dead or Alive
While using an infrared camera to look into The Simpson's home, Kent Brockman incorrectly identifies a rotating turkey in the oven as Homer. What does Brockman estimate Homer's body temperature to be?
Over 400 degrees
Approaching 400 degrees

Exactly 400 degrees
Significantly above 400 degrees
Where is the biggest Ferris wheel?
Alamy
Las Vegas
Shanghai

Dubai
Navan
Tyres are only black because of a chemical compound added to make them more durable - what colour are they actually?
Alamy
Rosey pink
Milky white

Bright green
Transparent
In what direction would you want a ceiling fan to spin in winter?
Alamy
Clockwise
Counterclockwise
Measured at the equator, what speed is the Earth rotating at?
Alamy
Roughly 1,670 km/h
More than 3,256 km/h

At least 14,500 km/h
69mph
What are the two most common speeds for playing vinyl records?
Alamy
33rpm and 45rpm
30rpm and 40rpm

45rpm and 78rpm
33.3rpm and 45rpm
What song is playing during this scene?
Elvis Presley - Can't Help Falling in Love
Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody

Johnny Logan - Hold Me Now
Procol Harum - A Whiter Shade of Pale
What is (arguably) the closest galaxy to the Milky Way?
Alamy
Andromeda Galaxy
Southern Pinwheel Galaxy

Whirlpool Galaxy
Canis Major Overdensity
Answer all the questions to see your result!
Alamy
You scored out of !
You are a merry-go-round horse
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
You are a spinning top
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
You are a bike wheel
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
You are a rotisserie chicken
Share your result:
Alamy
You scored out of !
You are the drum of a washing machine
Share your result:

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article. Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn More

Author
Nicky Ryan
nicky@thejournal.ie
@NickyRyan_
Send Tip or Correction
Read Next
More Stories
Related Tags

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     