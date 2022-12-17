Quiz: How much do you know about things that rotate?

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.
For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.
IRELAND IS GETTING a new Taoiseach – well, technically an old one is coming back.
As agreed under the Programme for Government, Leo Varadkar is taking over from Micheál Martin to serve out the rest of the government’s time in office.
Unfortunately they will not literally rotate, even if it would make the handover ceremony far more interesting.
You can’t have everything. Take your mind off this missed opportunity with this quiz about other things that rotate.
To embed this post, copy the code below on your site
COMMENTS (3)