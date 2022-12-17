Quiz: How much do you know about things that rotate?

IRELAND IS GETTING a new Taoiseach – well, technically an old one is coming back.

As agreed under the Programme for Government, Leo Varadkar is taking over from Micheál Martin to serve out the rest of the government’s time in office.

Unfortunately they will not literally rotate, even if it would make the handover ceremony far more interesting.

You can’t have everything. Take your mind off this missed opportunity with this quiz about other things that rotate.

When did CDs become available to the public? Alamy 1990 1982

1954 1740 You Spin Me Round (Like a Record) is by which band? Eurythmics New Order

The Pogues Dead or Alive While using an infrared camera to look into The Simpson's home, Kent Brockman incorrectly identifies a rotating turkey in the oven as Homer. What does Brockman estimate Homer's body temperature to be? Over 400 degrees Approaching 400 degrees

Exactly 400 degrees Significantly above 400 degrees Where is the biggest Ferris wheel? Alamy Las Vegas Shanghai

Dubai Navan Tyres are only black because of a chemical compound added to make them more durable - what colour are they actually? Alamy Rosey pink Milky white

Bright green Transparent In what direction would you want a ceiling fan to spin in winter? Alamy Clockwise Counterclockwise Measured at the equator, what speed is the Earth rotating at? Alamy Roughly 1,670 km/h More than 3,256 km/h

At least 14,500 km/h 69mph What are the two most common speeds for playing vinyl records? Alamy 33rpm and 45rpm 30rpm and 40rpm

45rpm and 78rpm 33.3rpm and 45rpm What song is playing during this scene? Elvis Presley - Can't Help Falling in Love Righteous Brothers - Unchained Melody

Johnny Logan - Hold Me Now Procol Harum - A Whiter Shade of Pale What is (arguably) the closest galaxy to the Milky Way? Alamy Andromeda Galaxy Southern Pinwheel Galaxy

Whirlpool Galaxy Canis Major Overdensity Answer all the questions to see your result! Alamy You scored out of ! You are a merry-go-round horse Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! You are a spinning top Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! You are a bike wheel Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! You are a rotisserie chicken Share your result: Share Alamy You scored out of ! You are the drum of a washing machine Share your result: Share