Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Friday 4 November 2022
Advertisement

Children's emergency departments experiencing 'significant rise' in respiratory virus illness

The health minister says a rise in RSV cases tends to occur at this time each year.

21 minutes ago 1,608 Views 0 Comments
RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

EMERGENCY DEPARTMENTS IN children’s hospitals are experiencing a “very significant rise” in respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), according to Health Minister Stephen Donnelly. 

At the opening of the National Forensic Mental Health Service in Portrane, the minister was asked about waiting times in accident and emergency departments. 

Donnelly said Eilísh Hardiman, Chief Executive at Children’s Health Ireland, has informed him of the significant rise, adding that “it’s happening here and it’s happening around the world”.

“There’s a lot of concern about just how sick some children are getting with RSV at the moment. It tends to spike and then come back down again. It tends to happen around this time of the year,” said Donnelly.

The minister said children’s hospitals “are dealing with very significant pressure” in terms of emergency departments.

The Health Service Executive  yesterday expressed concern at rising cases of respiratory illnesses such as RSV, and the impact such cases can have on the health system as winter approaches.

HSPC

RSV is a common respiratory virus that usually causes mild, cold-like symptoms, with most people recovering in a week or two, according to the Health Protection Surveillance Centre (HSPC).

However, it states that RSV can be serious, especially for infants and older adults.

RSV causes coughs and colds every winter and is the most common cause of bronchiolitis in infants and is an important cause of severe respiratory illness among children under 2 years of age, according to the HSPC website. 

It adds that it is the most common cause of hospital admissions due to acute respiratory illness in young children.

“By two years of age, nearly all children have been infected with RSV at least once. Most cases are not specifically diagnosed as RSV; however it causes 80% of bronchiolitis and 20% of pneumonia cases in young children,” states the HSPC.

Making a difference

A mix of advertising and supporting contributions helps keep paywalls away from valuable information like this article.

Over 5,000 readers like you have already stepped up and support us with a monthly payment or a once-off donation.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can make sure we can keep reliable, meaningful news open to everyone regardless of their ability to pay.

Support us Learn more

About the author:

About the author
Christina Finn
@christinafinn8
christinafinn@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie