RTÉ has received updated legal advice over exit packages

RTÉ HAS RECEIVED updated legal advice following uproar about confidentiality clauses in the exit packages of senior staff.

A spokesperson told RTÉ News that the advice is now being considered by the broadcaster and that it is waiting to receive another piece of legal advice.

This comes after RTÉ director general Kevin Bakhurst said on Monday the broadcaster would have updated advice from external lawyers “within the next couple of days” about “how far we can push transparency”.

Last week, it was revealed to the Oireachtas Media Committee by Bakhurst that RTÉ’s former financial controller Breda O’Keeffe got €450,000 in her exit package from the broadcaster in 2020.

Bakhurst subsequently released a statement on Saturday with details of how a number of executives at the national broadcaster left their posts.

He confirmed Rory Coveney, former director of strategy at RTÉ, who left his role after they both agreed “it was best that he stand down”. He received an exit package.

He also confirmed Richard Collins, RTÉ’s former chief financial officer, “departed RTÉ by mutual agreement, with a binding confidentiality clause that was agreed to by both sides”.

Taoiseach Leo Varadkar yesterday said he supports a cap on RTÉ exit payments while stating that confidentiality clauses “should be avoided” in the future.

Speaking to reporters at Government buildings, Varadkar said he had confidence in Bakhurst and chairwoman of the RTÉ board Siun Ni Raghallaigh, stating that they were “doing their best” to stabilise the organisation.

The Taoiseach said that he wants maximum transparency when it comes to exit packages at RTÉ.

“I understand that the director-general Kevin Bakhurst is getting legal advice on that and it may be the case that because of confidentiality clauses, it won’t be possible to disclose all the information that we’d like to see.

“But certainly, whatever is at the legal limit of possibilities, we want to see maximum transparency.”