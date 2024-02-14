'Not good enough': Spectre of nine RTÉ no-shows hangs over Committee

LAST UPDATE | 28 minutes ago
THE FACT THAT nine key figures relating to RTÉ were unable to attend today’s Oireachtas Media Committee is “simply not good enough”, a TD has said.
Former RTÉ Director of Strategy Rory Coveney, former chair of the RTÉ Board Moya Doherty, former chief financial officer Breda O’Keeffe, and former director-general Dee Forbes were among those invited to attend today’s hearing.
Former RTÉ commercial director Geraldine O’Leary, director of content Jim Jennings, former chief financial officer Richards Collins, board member Connor Murphy and board member Ian Kehoe were also invited.
However, none of the above are in attendance today.
Noting the no-shows, Brendan Griffin TD said the committee is “anxious to hear from those people at some stage in the future, as soon as possible”.
“We want to know, on behalf of the people, what really went on and these people are crucial to our enquiries,” Griffin told the committee.
“It’s not good enough that so many people were unable to attend. We all accept their health reasons, in some cases, but that everyone couldn’t attend or chose not to attend is simply not good enough.”
The Oireachtas Media Committee is "anxious" to hear from key figures relating to Toy Show The Musical', Fine Gael TD Brendan Griffin has said | Follow live: https://t.co/ID7wzC1Nnd pic.twitter.com/8644bn5z59— RTÉ News (@rtenews) February 14, 2024
Apology
Speaking at the outset of the committee this afternoon, Ní Raghallaigh said there has been “serious deficiencies in governance” at RTÉ.
“On behalf of the RTÉ Board, I would like to take an opportunity at the outset to again apologise for those failings and to assure this committee that there can be no repeat of these failings, given the controls that have no been put in place,” she said.
It was reported earlier that the cost threshold blocking RTÉ projects from going ahead without board approval has been halved.
It comes after a report into Toy Show The Musical – which recorded a €2.2 million loss after a single season in 2022 – found that formal approval by the board for the musical was neither sought nor provided, despite that being a requirement for projects with expenditure of above €2 million.
It also found the board was not appropriately informed of the project throughout its development and the commercial risks were vastly underestimated.
Ní Raghallaigh has told today’s committee hearing that the report confirms a “significant lapse in oversight” of the musical.
She said: “It is also clear to me that the Executive should haave been interrogated by the Board on the project, on an ongoing basis and in a much more rigorous fashion.”
She added that in this regard, “the Board acknowledge that they should have asked more questions”, and said it is a “source of regret” for each member that they didn’t.
“We take collective responsibility for the Board’s responsibility in this debacle”.
Ní Raghallaigh has also told the committee that governance structures at RTÉ have been reformed and structured since the controversy.
Risk assessments are to be centralised in all decisions of the leadership team.
In addition, a new formal approval process has been established for major expenditure projects and all submissions on expenditure approvals must include a business case and risk assessment.
The lower board authorisation limit will apply to sports rights, programme acquisitons, programme commissions and operating expenditure.
RTÉ director-general Kevin Bakhurst is also appearing before the committee this afternoon.
He has told the committee that “this has been a difficult and dispiriting time for RTÉ”.
Bakhurst said the reviews into governance failures at the broadcaster have “created the clarity we need to put in place the root-and-branch governance reforms necessary to ensure these mistakes cannot happen again”.
He told the committee that “RTÉ will once again become an organisation the country can be proud of”.
have your say