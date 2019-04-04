This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 6 °C Thursday 4 April, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Report finds RTÉ 'seriously deficient' and in breach of Irish language broadcast obligations

‘It was obvious that a ‘comprehensive range’ was not being provided in Irish,’ the investigation concluded.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 4 Apr 2019, 9:48 AM
1 hour ago 2,866 Views 9 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4576201
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

AN INVESTIGATION BY the Official Languages Commissioner has found RTÉ’s Irish language programming is “seriously deficient” and in breach of its obligations under Irish law. 

Under the Broadcasting Act 2009, the national broadcaster is obliged to provide a “comprehensive range” of programming in both the Irish and English language that reflects “the cultural diversity of the whole island of Ireland”.

To meet the requirement, RTÉ must provide coverage in areas of sports, religion and current affairs in both languages.

However, in an annual report from An Comisinéir Teanga today, it was revealed that just 123 hours of Irish language programming were broadcast on RTÉ TV channels in 2017 – less than 1% of the total 18,657 hours broadcast that year.

A complaint submitted to the languages commissioner prompted an investigation into the broadcaster in May 2018, who later found it was “seriously deficient and at odds with the will of the Houses of the Oireachtas”. 

“If a ‘comprehensive range’ of programmes was being provided in English, it was obvious that a ‘comprehensive range’ was not being provided in Irish,” the investigation concluded. 

Figures showed €177 million was spent on programming in 2017 with just €4 million or 2% of this being spent on Irish language programming. 

In relation to RTÉ’s radio output, the investigation found the station had satisfied the requirements, but added “this was largely due to the comprehensiveness of service provided by Raidió na Gaeltachta”. 

Speaking of the findings today, the commissioner, Rónán O’Domhnaill highlighted the discrepancy between the number of hours broadcast in each language. 

“This is the first time compliance with the Broadcasting Act, insofar as it relates to Irish language broadcasting, has been formally investigated,” he said. 

“The results of the investigation reveal that only 0.7% of programmes broadcast on RTÉ television are classified as Irish language programmes. Or, in other words, approximately 99% of programmes are in English only.”

A spokesperson for RTÉ said, that although the report acknowledges a breach of its obligations under the broadcasting act, they said it had broadly fulfilled its Irish language duties. 

“While the Report finds RTÉ to be in breach of its obligations under the Broadcasting Act 2009 regarding the provision of Irish language programming on its linear television channels, it also finds that RTÉ is fulfilling its obligations regarding television news programmes and its radio output as a whole.

“Furthermore, innovative developments made by RTÉ to considerably increase Irish language material available online, on social media, in digital radio and in podcasting are not within the scope of this Report.”

The commissioner recommended RTÉ should prepare an implementation plan within six months of the report from its investigation in order to provide a comprehensive range of programming in both English and Irish. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Conor McCrave
@Conor_McCrave
conor.mccrave@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (9)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | The42.ie | Fora.ie | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie