#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 10°C Thursday 22 October 2020
Advertisement

RTÉ apologises to Declan Ganley over Prime Time programme broadcast 12 years ago

No other details of the settlement were aired in open court.

By Aodhan O Faolain Thursday 22 Oct 2020, 1:31 PM
43 minutes ago 8,396 Views No Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5241170
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie
Image: Eamonn Farrell/Rollingnews.ie

RTÉ HAS PUBLICLY apologised to businessman Declan Ganley who had sued that National broadcaster over the contents of a Prime Time special programme broadcast almost 12 years ago. 

The Galway based businessman sued RTÉ over the programme, aired on November 27th 2008 claiming that it had gravely damaged his reputation and character, causing him distress and embarrassment.

He had sought damages, including aggravated and exemplary damages.

When the matter came before Mr Justice Bernard Barton at the High Court on Thursday Declan Doyle SC for Mr Ganley said that matter had been settled.

Counsel said that as part of the settlement RTE had apologised to Mr Ganley. 

In its apology RTÉ, read to the court by Paul O’Higgins SC for the broadcaster, said that in November 2008 it had “broadcast a Prime Time special programme concerning  Ganley.

“In the course of the programme reference was made to the death of Kosta Tribecka, and an image was shown of his body.”

“RTE accepts unreservedly as stated on the programme that the death of Mr Tribecka was wholly unrelated to Mr Ganley or any business related to him.” 

“RTE apologies to Mr Ganley for any hurt or distress that may have been caused.” the apology concluded.

No other details of the settlement were aired in open court.

The judge, with the consent of the parties struck out the proceedings and vacated all previous orders, including pretrial orders, granted by the courts.  

Galway based Ganley was not present in court for the apology, but did observe the proceedings via video-link. 

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

In a statement issued through Ganley’s solicitors Johnsons, said the businessman “is very satisfied with the apology received from RTÉ, together with the financial agreement reached.”

“Our client regrets that he had to initiate these defamation proceedings arising from RTÉ’s Prime Time broadcast on November 27th 2008 in order to vindicate his reputation and had to prosecute the claim to this stage before reaching settlement.”

“However, our client is delighted with the result and today’s formal apology.” the statement concluded.
Following the settlement of the High Court defamation action brought by Ganley against RTÉ, the broadcaster also released a short statement.

“RTÉ stands over the journalism of the programme ‘Citizen Ganley’ and is happy to agree to clarify one aspect of the programme as highlighted in the statement read in court. We are glad that after a decade of legal argument, a mutually beneficial agreement has now been reached on the matter.”

About the author:

About the author
Aodhan O Faolain

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie