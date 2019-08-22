This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
'Will Ireland survive 2050?' RTÉ turns focus to climate change as it unveils new schedule

Some 157 young people in Ireland will come together to form the RTÉ youth assembly and debate climate issues in the Dáil.

By Conor McCrave Thursday 22 Aug 2019, 12:32 PM
Image: Leah Farrell
Image: Leah Farrell

CLIMATE CHANGE AND its influence on Ireland is set to dominate the agenda for the Autumn schedule of RTÉ. 

The national broadcaster launched its autumn/winter schedule today, announcing that it would dedicate an entire week of investigations, events and debate on the issues of climate and environmental issues in November. 

Some 157 young people in Ireland will come together to form a youth assembly and debate the issues in the Dáil. 

A number of specially commissioned documentaries, events and debates will air to mark the draw attention to the issue – including a look-ahead documentary asking Will Ireland Survive 2050.

As well as global issues, there will also be fresh take on local issues with new programmes Quinn Country, Redress Board and The Teenage Ambassadors. 

RTÉ’s Director Dee Forbes said: “Public service media has never been more important. Independent journalism, local stories, home-grown performers, writers and artists: there are what you will see in a diverse schedule.”

Across the broadcaster’s two stations – RTÉ One and RTÉ2, fan-favourites return following the summer break with The Late Late Show, Dancing with the Stars, The Ray D’Arcy Show, and The Tommy Tiernan Show all returning to their prime time slots.

0399 RTE Launch_90578174 Anna Geary, Brian Redmond, Lorraine Barry, and Donncha O'Callaghan at the launch today. Source: Leah Farrell

Keith Barry has been added to this seasons entertainment line-up fronting The Keith Barry Experience, and so too has the late, great Brendan Grace in a special Brendan Grace: Thanks for the Memories. 

On the comedy front, The Young Offenders returns for a second series after going down a storm with audiences the first time round. 

Meanwhile, former Love/Hate star Tom Vaughan-Lawlor returns to our screens in Dublin Murders, while the Irish period drama series, Dead Still will also hit the screens this season. 

Coverage of sporting events in Rugby and GAA will remain a key part of the broadcasters programming, with new signings Jamie Heaslip, Donncha O’Callaghan and Michael Lynagh added to its Rugby World Cup panel. 

RTÉ’s director of audience, channels and marketing, Adrian Lynch said “this is RTÉ at its best”.

“What an exciting new season we have to look forward to. RTÉ’s diverse content reaches over 90% of Irish audiences weekly across all its services.

“To be the home of the Irish rugby team, give a platform for younger voices as they participate in the Youth Assembly during RTÉ On Climate week, to engage Irish audiences with some of the biggest live entertainment shows, are all examples of our role in Irish life.”

