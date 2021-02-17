Rush Limbaugh, conservative US talk radio host, dies at 70

US CONSERVATIVE RADIO talk show host Rush Limbaugh has died of lung cancer at the age of 70.

The announcement was made by his wife, Kathryn, on his radio show this afternoon.

According to his wife, Limbaugh died in his home in due to complications from his stage 4 lung cancer.

“I know that I am most certainly not the Limbaugh that you tuned in to listen to today,” said Kathyrn Limbaugh speaking on The Rush Limbaugh Show today.

“It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer.”

He first announced he had lung cancer in January 2020, days before he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Donald Trump.

“Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” said Trump, during the address at the State of the Union.

Limbaugh first began his syndicated radio show, “The Rush Limbaugh Show”, in 1988. It originally began on 56 stations but grew to over 600.

Speaking to Fox News today, Trump spoke about Limbaugh and how he supported him during his first presidential run in 2016.

“He was with me right from the beginning and he liked what I said, and he agreed with what I said. He was just a great gentleman.”