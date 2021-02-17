#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 9°C Wednesday 17 February 2021
Advertisement

Rush Limbaugh, conservative US talk radio host, dies at 70

Limbaugh first announced he had stage 4 lung cancer in January 2020.

By Tadgh McNally Wednesday 17 Feb 2021, 6:32 PM
23 minutes ago 3,442 Views 17 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5357508
Image: PA Images
Image: PA Images

US CONSERVATIVE RADIO talk show host Rush Limbaugh has died of lung cancer at the age of 70.

The announcement was made by his wife, Kathryn, on his radio show this afternoon.

According to his wife, Limbaugh died in his home in due to complications from his stage 4 lung cancer.

“I know that I am most certainly not the Limbaugh that you tuned in to listen to today,” said Kathyrn Limbaugh speaking on The Rush Limbaugh Show today.

“It is with profound sadness I must share with you directly that our beloved Rush, my wonderful husband, passed away this morning due to complications from lung cancer.”

He first announced he had lung cancer in January 2020, days before he was awarded the Presidential Medal of Freedom by then-President Donald Trump.

“Rush Limbaugh: Thank you for your decades of tireless devotion to our country,” said Trump, during the address at the State of the Union.

Limbaugh first began his syndicated radio show, “The Rush Limbaugh Show”, in 1988. It originally began on 56 stations but grew to over 600.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Speaking to Fox News today, Trump spoke about Limbaugh and how he supported him during his first presidential run in 2016.

“He was with me right from the beginning and he liked what I said, and he agreed with what I said. He was just a great gentleman.”

About the author:

About the author
Tadgh McNally
tadgh@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (17)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie