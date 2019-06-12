This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 10 °C Wednesday 12 June, 2019
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Russian police arrest hundreds at protest following release of detained journalist

Ivan Golunov was detained last week after being charged with attempting to deal a “large amount” of drugs.

By Hayley Halpin Wednesday 12 Jun 2019, 10:12 PM
43 minutes ago 1,556 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4680509

Russia Protest Police officers block supporters of Russian investigative journalist Ivan Golunov during a march in Moscow Source: Pavel Golovkin via PA Images

RUSSIAN AUTHORITIES HAVE arrested hundreds of people at a Moscow march today after police suddenly dropped drug charges against a respected journalist.

Among those detained were teenagers and Russian and foreign journalists. Opposition leader Alexei Navalny was also arrested but was then released hours later.

Ivan Golunov (36) was detained last week after being charged with attempting to deal a “large amount” of drugs and was placed under house arrest at the weekend, facing up to 20 years in prison if convicted.

Supporters claimed the charges were trumped up to punish him for his investigative work and placed under house arrest.

The reporter said he was beaten in detention. His lawyers alleged drugs had been planted on him to justify his arrest. 

In a surprise announcement yesterday Russian Interior Minister Vladimir Kolokoltsev said Golunov was to be released from house arrest and charges against him lifted.

Applying a measure of restraint to the correspondent of Medusa Ivan Golunov in Nikulinsky district court. Ivan Golunov Source: Kristina Kormilicyna via PA Images

Moscow police admitted photographs published on its website that they said showed drug paraphernalia found at the crime scene were not taken at Golunov’s flat.

Golunov’s lawyer said the journalist’s fingerprints were not found on any of the items police said they seized during a search of his flat.

The officers who arrested Golunov last week have been suspended pending an investigation.

Protests

The case has sparked outrage in Russia and abroad over what critics slammed as the impunity and corruption of law enforcement agencies.

Russians, speaking on social media, had said they had hoped for a big protest to harness widespread outrage over last week’s arrest.

However, a much smaller crowd of protesters turned up in central Moscow after Golunov was released yesterday and the charges dropped.

Police in riot gear today moved against the unsanctioned rally in an attempt to prevent the protesters – some of whom shouted anti-Putin slogans – from marching on the Moscow police headquarters.

Russia Protest Police officers detain a protester during the march in Moscow Source: Alexander Zemlianichenko via PA Images

As police dragged demonstrators into vans the crowd yelled: “Shame, on Russia Day, this is our country’s day! Have you forgotten the constitution?” 

OVD Info, which tracks arrests, said more than 420 people were detained. 

Moscow police, however, said around 1,200 people took part in the march and more than 200 were arrested. Many of the people were later released. 

The protesters said senior officials behind Golunov’s case should be punished and called for broad reform of police and courts.

Many called for the release of victims of police abuse and political prisoners including Ukrainian filmmaker Oleg Sentsov.

Includes reporting by © – AFP 2019 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2019 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie is a full participating member of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie