#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 3°C Saturday 4 December 2021
Advertisement

US intelligence finds Russia planning Ukraine invasion

It comes as Russia has picked up its demands on Biden to guarantee that Ukraine will not be allowed to join Nato.

By Press Association Saturday 4 Dec 2021, 7:33 AM
55 minutes ago 5,375 Views 6 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5620261
File image of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Image: AP/PA Images
File image of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
File image of Russian president Vladimir Putin.
Image: AP/PA Images

US INTELLIGENCE OFFICIALS have found Russian planning is under way for a possible military offensive against Ukraine that could begin as soon as early 2022.

The new intelligence finding estimates the Russians are planning to use an estimated 175,000 troops and almost half of them are already deployed along various points near Ukraine’s border, according to an official with US President Joe Biden’s administration who spoke on the condition of anonymity.

The official added that the plans call for the movement of 100 battalion tactical groups along with armour, artillery and equipment.

It comes as Russia has picked up its demands on Biden to guarantee that Ukraine will not be allowed to join Nato.

Yesterday, Biden pledged to make it “very, very difficult” for Russian leader Vladimir Putin to take military action in Ukraine.

US intelligence officials have seen an increase in Russian propaganda through the use of proxies and media outlets to denigrate Ukraine and Nato ahead of a potential invasion, the White House official said.

Asked about the intelligence finding as he set out for the presidential retreat at Camp David on Friday evening, Biden reiterated his concerns about Russian provocations.

“We’ve been aware of Russia’s actions for a long time and my expectation is we’re going to have a long discussion with Putin,” he said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

The risks of such a gambit for Putin would be enormous.

US officials and former diplomats say while he is clearly laying the groundwork for a possible invasion, Ukraine’s military is better armed and prepared today than in past years and the sanctions threatened by the West would do serious damage to Russia’s economy.

It remains unclear if Putin intends to go through with what would be a risky offensive, they say.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (6)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie