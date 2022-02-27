#Open journalism No news is bad news

Sunday 27 February 2022
HERE ARE THE latest developments as the Russian invasion of Ukraine continues for a fourth day.

Good morning, Hayley Halpin here with today’s updates – here’s the latest picture in Ukraine: 

  • Russian troops have entered Ukraine’s second city Kharkiv and fighting is under way. Videos posted on Ukrainian media and social networks show Russian vehicles moving across Kharkiv and a light vehicle burning in the street.
  • Moscow has claimed its troops have “entirely” besieged the southern Ukrainian city of Kherson and the city of Berdyansk in the southeast.
  • An expected aerial attack of Kyiv does not appear to have happened overnight.
  • However an oil depot near Vasylkiv town – around 30 km southwest Kyiv – was targeted overnight causing a huge fire. A gas pipeline in eastern Kharkiv has also been hit. 
  • In comments to the Sunday Independent, Foreign Affairs minister Simon Coveney has said Ireland is planning to move to ban Russian planes from Irish airspace. Other European nations have already moved to bring in a similar ban.
  • In an update last night, a senior US defence official said Russia’s invasion force is being slowed and frustrated by unexpectedly stiff resistance from Ukrainian troops. According to Pentagon information, Russia now has at least 50% of its massive invasion force inside Ukraine.

