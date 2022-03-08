#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 6°C Tuesday 8 March 2022
Advertisement

Here are the main points to know on the thirteenth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

An air strike has killed at least nine people, including two children, in the Ukrainian city of Sumy.

By Hayley Halpin Tuesday 8 Mar 2022, 10:17 AM
15 minutes ago 598 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5704176
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the Ukrainian nation in Kyiv last night
Image: AP/PA Images
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the Ukrainian nation in Kyiv last night
President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the Ukrainian nation in Kyiv last night
Image: AP/PA Images

IT’S DAY 13 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. 

Humanitarian corridors were due to open in Ukraine today for civilians to leave besieged cities today. However, Kyiv has insisted the move was a Russian publicity stunt and people would not be able to flee.

Russia’s offer to evacuate people was condemned because most of the routes led into Russia or its ally Belarus, and while invading forces continued their attack. 

Ukraine’s military has also claimed that Russian general Vitaly Gerasimov was killed in fighting near Kharkiv.

Here are the main points you need to know today:

  • Russia today planned to open humanitarian corridors in Ukraine today for civilians to flee besieged cities, but Kyiv has insisted the move is a publicity stunt and people would not be able to escape.
  • An air strike has killed at least nine people, including two children, in the Ukrainian city of Sumy, where a humanitarian corridor was to be set up today, according to authorities.
  • Ukraine’s military has claimed Russian general Vitaly Gerasimov has been killed in fighting near Kharkiv.
  • The Irish government will carry out checks to ensure that people offering to house Ukrainian refugees are safe from harm. 
  • Minister Roderic O’Gorman has responded to reported concerns from UK ministers regarding Ireland’s policy towards Ukrainian refugees.
  • The number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine is expected to top two million in the next two days, the head of the UN refugee agency has said.
  • Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is not sending conscripts or reservists to fight and that “professional” soldiers fulfilling “fixed objectives” are leading the war in Ukraine.
  • Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the UK Parliament later today.
  • Taoiseach Micheál Martin will today update the Cabinet on Ukraine and Ireland’s planned response for humanitarian support.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

About the author:

About the author
Hayley Halpin
@HayleyHalpin1
hayley@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie