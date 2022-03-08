Here are the main points to know on the thirteenth day of Russia's invasion of Ukraine

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy addressing the Ukrainian nation in Kyiv last night

IT’S DAY 13 of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Humanitarian corridors were due to open in Ukraine today for civilians to leave besieged cities today. However, Kyiv has insisted the move was a Russian publicity stunt and people would not be able to flee.

Russia’s offer to evacuate people was condemned because most of the routes led into Russia or its ally Belarus, and while invading forces continued their attack.

Ukraine’s military has also claimed that Russian general Vitaly Gerasimov was killed in fighting near Kharkiv.

Here are the main points you need to know today:

Vitaly Gerasimov has been killed in fighting near Kharkiv. The Irish government will carry out checks to ensure that people offering to house Ukrainian refugees are safe from harm.

are safe from harm. Minister Roderic O’Gorman has responded to reported concerns from UK ministers regarding Ireland’s policy towards Ukrainian refugees.

from UK ministers regarding Ireland’s policy towards Ukrainian refugees. The number of refugees fleeing the war in Ukraine is expected to top two million in the next two days, the head of the UN refugee agency has said.

in the next two days, the head of the UN refugee agency has said. Russian President Vladimir Putin has said he is not sending conscripts or reservists to fight and that “professional” soldiers fulfilling “fixed objectives” are leading the war in Ukraine.

to fight and that “professional” soldiers fulfilling “fixed objectives” are leading the war in Ukraine. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy will address the UK Parliament later today.

will address the UK Parliament later today. Taoiseach Micheál Martin will today update the Cabinet on Ukraine and Ireland’s planned response for humanitarian support.