Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 20°C Saturday 27 August 2022
Advertisement

Putin signs decree making it easier for Ukrainians to live and work in Russia

The decree allows Ukrainian passport holders who have entered Russia since Moscow’s invasion to live and work there indefinitely.

By AFP Saturday 27 Aug 2022, 4:30 PM
6 minutes ago 239 Views 1 Comment
https://jrnl.ie/5851262
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RUSSIAN PRESIDENT VLADIMIR Putin has signed a decree allowing Ukrainian passport holders who have entered Russia since Kremlin’s offensive to live and work in the country indefinitely.

Up until now, Ukrainians could only stay in Russia for a maximum of 90 days within a 180-day period. To stay longer or to work, one had to get special authorisation or a work permit.

The new measure allow Ukrainian citizens and people from Ukraine’s separatist eastern regions that Russia recognises as independent to work in Russia without a work permit and to live in the country “without a time limit,” according to the temporary decree.

To be eligible, applicants will have to be fingerprinted, photographed and undergo a test for drugs and any infectious diseases.

The decree also forbids the deportation of Ukrainian citizens, except for those released from prison or those deemed to pose a threat to Russia’s security.

In another decree, Putin ordered social payments be made available to vulnerable persons, including pensioners, handicapped or pregnant women, who left Ukraine or the separatist territories because of the offensive.

According to Moscow 3.6 million Ukrainian nationals, including 587,000 children, had entered Russia since the start of the offensive in late February.

In July, the Kremlin made it easier for Ukrainians to receive Russian nationality, a measure denounced by Kyiv.

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (1)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie