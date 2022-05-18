#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 13°C Wednesday 18 May 2022
Advertisement

Russian gymnast banned for one year for pro-war 'Z' symbol

The Z symbol has gone from a marking on Russian military vehicles to a pro-war symbol.

By AFP Wednesday 18 May 2022, 9:16 AM
43 minutes ago 3,860 Views 4 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5767067
Ivan Kuliak at a gymnastics event in Doha, Qatar.
Image: CNN
Ivan Kuliak at a gymnastics event in Doha, Qatar.
Ivan Kuliak at a gymnastics event in Doha, Qatar.
Image: CNN

A RUSSIAN GYMNAST who sported an insignia linked to his country’s invasion of Ukraine on a medal podium has been banned for one year, a disciplinary panel said.

Ivan Kuliak’s singlet had the letter ‘Z’ prominently placed as he stood next to Ukraine’s Kovtun Illia, the gold medallist at a World Cup event in Doha in March.

The ‘Z’ has been seen painted on Russian tanks and vehicles in Ukraine and has come to symbolise support for the invasion.

The most popular theory used by military experts to explain the letter is that it was written according to the area where the Russian troops are usually stationed, with Z potentially standing for Zapad (west).

The Russian defence ministry itself has not commented on any of the theories, and instead posted on its Instagram channel that Z meant Za pobedu (“for victory”)

The Z symbol has gone from a military marking to the main symbol of public support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

In April, a convoy of 10 cars was seen driving down the M50 led by a car with the Z symbol on its bonnet and bearing Russian, Soviet and Irish flags.

Just three days after the invasion, the Kremlin-funded state network Russia Today announced on its social media channels that it was selling Z merchandise, including T-shirts and hoodies, to show support for Russian troops

A disciplinary commission of the Gymnastics Ethics Foundation (GEF) found that Kuliak violated rules of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG), the sport’s ruling body.

“Mr Kuliak is not allowed to participate in any FIG-sanctioned event or competition organised by an affiliated FIG member federation for one year as of the date of this decision,” GEF said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Kuliak must also return his bronze medal and prize money of 500 Swiss francs (€476).

He has 21 days to appeal against the punishment.

It had already been decided that all Russian and Belarusian gymnasts will be banned from future competitions.

“If the protective measures keeping Russian athletes from competing are still in place on 17 May 2023, the ban shall continue and expire six months after the removal of said measures,” GEF said.

© AFP 2022 with reporting from Jamie McCarron

About the author:

About the author
AFP

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (4)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie