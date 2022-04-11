#Open journalism No news is bad news

Dublin: 11°C Monday 11 April 2022
Russian ships will be banned from Irish ports from Saturday

There are a range of exceptions including for humanitarian purposes and the transport of various fossil fuels.

By Céimin Burke Monday 11 Apr 2022, 8:57 PM
Naval Service vessels on Kennedy Quay in Cork. File photo.
Image: Alamy Stock Photo
Image: Alamy Stock Photo

RUSSIAN-REGISTERED VESSELS will be barred entry to Irish ports from Saturday, under a new directive issued by the Department of Transport due to European Union sanctions.

The directive issued today applies to any ship registered under the flag of Russia, including yachts of 15 metres or more in length and recreational craft intended for sports and leisure purposes.

It also applies to any vessel that changed its registration or flag from the Russian Federation to another state after Russia invaded Ukraine on 24 February.

The move comes after the European Union adopted a fifth package of sanctions against Russia last Friday, which included a ban on Russian-flagged ships accessing EU ports.

The directive lists a range of exceptions where Russian-registered vessels are allowed to dock at Irish ports.

These exceptions include the transport of coal, natural gas, oil, refined petroleum products and a range of minerals including titanium, aluminium and copper.

There is also an exemption for pharmaceutical, medical and agricultural products and for humanitarian purposes and emergency situations.

The notice was issued to all ports, harbourmasters, shipowners, agents, shipmasters, local authorities and yachtsmen.

Céimin Burke
