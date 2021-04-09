#Open journalism No news is bad news

Russian-US space crew blast off to International Space Station

The trio launched successfully from Russia’s leased Baikonur base in Kazakhstan.

By Press Association Friday 9 Apr 2021, 9:58 AM
1 hour ago 2,149 Views 5 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5404659

A RUSSIAN-US trio of space travellers launched successfully, heading for the International Space Station.

Nasa astronaut Mark Vande Hei and Russian cosmonauts Oleg Novitskiy and Pyotr Dubrov blasted off as scheduled at 12:42pm local time aboard the Soyuz MS-18 spacecraft from the Russia-leased Baikonur launch facility in Kazakhstan.

They are set to dock at the station after a two-orbit, three-hour journey. 

It is the second space mission for Vande Hei and the third for Novitskiy, while Dubrov is on his first mission.

During their mission, the crew will work on hundreds of experiments in biology, biotechnology, physical science and Earth science.

The launch comes three days before the 60th anniversary of the first human flight to space by Soviet cosmonaut Yuri Gagarin and the 40th anniversary of the first launch of Nasa’s space shuttle. 

On the space outpost, the trio will join Nasa’s Kate Rubins, Michael Hopkins, Victor Glover and Shannon Walker, Russians Sergey Ryzhikov and Sergey Kud-Sverchkov and Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency astronaut Soichi Noguchi.

Rubins, Ryzhikov and Kud-Sverchkov arrived in a Soyuz ship in October.

Hopkins, Glover, Walker and Noguchi, the crew of the SpaceX Crew Dragon Resilience, joined them in November. 

Press Association

