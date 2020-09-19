#Open journalism No news is bad news

Saturday 19 September 2020
US Supreme Court judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg dies aged 87

She died of pancreatic cancer.

By Sinead O'Carroll Saturday 19 Sep 2020, 12:45 AM
US SUPREME COURT judge Ruth Bader Ginsburg has died. She was 87 years old. 

She was surrounded by her family at her home in Washington DC when she died from complications of metastatic pancreas cancer, the public information office of the Supreme Court confirmed. 

Ginsburg was appointed to the court by Bill Clinton in 1993, making her the second woman to hold a position on ‘the highest court in the land’.

She served for more than 27 years. In recent years, she was recognised as the most senior member of the court’s liberal wing. 

“Our nation has lost a jurist of historic structure,” the US chief justice John G Roberts, Jr said today. 

“We at the Supreme Court have lost a cherished colleague. Today we mourn, but with confidence that future generations will remember Ruth Bader Ginsburg as we knew her – a tireless and resolute champion on justice.”

She is survived by her two children, four grandchildren, two step-grandchildren and one great-grandchild. Her husband, Martin David Ginsburg, died in 2010. 

