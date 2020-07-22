This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Dublin: 15 °C Wednesday 22 July, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

HSE CEO apologises to Ruth Morrissey as family say they are 'truly heartbroken' at funeral

Paul Reid said he has written to Paul Morrissey, Ruth’s husband, to offer an apology on behalf of the HSE.

By Órla Ryan Wednesday 22 Jul 2020, 11:15 AM
36 minutes ago 3,989 Views 15 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5156534
Ruth Morrissey
Ruth Morrissey
Ruth Morrissey

Updated 14 minutes ago

HSE CEO PAUL Reid said he has written to Paul Morrissey, the husband of Ruth Morrissey, to offer an apology on behalf of the HSE.

Speaking at a press briefing in Dublin this morning, Reid said Ruth was an “incredibly courageous woman“.

The 39-year-old’s death was confirmed by her family on Sunday and her funeral is taking place in Limerick today.

She won a case against the HSE and two laboratories that examined her cervical smear tests. It led to more than 200 women eventually learning that they were affected by incorrect smear test results as part of the CervicalCheck controversy.

The Morrissey family and other women affected by the scandal, such as Vicky Phelan and Lorraine Walsh, have been critical of the fact Ruth had to spend much of the last two years of her life engaging in legal action.

Ruth’s funeral mass is taking place at 11am in Mary Magdalene Church, Monaleen, followed by private cremation.

Speaking at the mass, Ruth’s husband Paul paid tribute to her.

“I always knew Ruth was a strong person, but the resilience and bravery she showed every day, whether having treatment, going through the court case or dealing with the pain, never ceased to amaze me.

“She carried it all with great dignity and she still managed to keep a sense of humour and appreciate the simple and important things in life.

“Libby and I are truly heartbroken, I don’t think we’ll ever recover from losing Ruth,” he said.

Ruth was first diagnosed with cervical cancer in 2014. After recovering initially, her cancer returned in 2018 and became terminal.

The results of an audit from the labs responsible for testing the slides revealed there were a number of incorrect test results, including Morrissey’s tests, and those of more than 221 other women.

The HSE was ordered to award damages to her for not notifying her of the results of audits of her 2009 and 2014 smear tests. Last year, the High Court awarded Morrissey and her husband €2.1 million in damages.

‘A sparklet to her smile’ 

Ruth passed away on Sunday morning at Milford Hospice with her husband Paul by her side, a family statement said.

“Though just 39 years old, Ruth achieved so much in her life and chief among those accomplishments is the love she and Paul shared and the wonderful daughter they brought into this world and raised with love,” the statement said.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

“Ruth had a sparkle to her smile, her wit and her intelligence. That sparkle made her wonderful company and her friendship was a gift she gave generously to anyone who knew her.”

The statement continued: “Despite the magnitude of the harm caused to her by avoidable errors, despite the broken promise of a Taoiseach who said no other woman would have to go to trial, despite using Ruth as a test case through the final years and months of her life, neither the HSE nor the State has ever apologised to her, and now it is too late.”

The 221+ patient advocacy group will form a socially-distanced guard of honour at the funeral “to honour and show our love, appreciation and respect to Ruth and her family”.

In a statement, the group said Ruth “is not just a statistic, she was first and foremost a loving mother, wife, daughter and sister”.

“Ruth never set out to be in the public eye but when the need came, with Paul by her side, she refused to be pushed aside. She fought not only for justice but for the demand to be heard.”

Her death notice states that she was predeceased by her parents Sean and Mary and sister Niamh, and was the “beloved wife of Paul and adored mum of Libby” and is sadly missed by her family and friends.

In compliance with current guidelines, the funeral will be confined to family and close friends only. The mass can be viewed online here.

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Órla Ryan
@orlaryan
orla@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (15)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie