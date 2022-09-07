Readers like you keep news free for everyone.

More than 5,000 readers have already pitched in to keep free access to The Journal.

For the price of one cup of coffee each week you can help keep paywalls away.

Support us today
Not now
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 16°C Wednesday 7 September 2022
Advertisement

Ryan Giggs to face retrial on domestic violence charges

A judge set a new trial date of July 31 next year at a short hearing at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday.

By Press Association Wednesday 7 Sep 2022, 11:23 AM
7 minutes ago 433 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5859766
File image of Ryan Giggs
Image: PA
File image of Ryan Giggs
File image of Ryan Giggs
Image: PA

RYAN GIGGS IS to go on trial for a second time after a judge ruled he will face a retrial on domestic violence charges.

The former Manchester United winger had been on trial for four weeks, but last week, following more than 20 hours of deliberations, the jury failed to reach any verdicts.

Giggs, 48, had denied controlling or coercive behaviour over a three-year period towards his ex-girlfriend, Kate Greville, 38.

He also denied “losing control” and headbutting her, and assaulting Ms Greville’s sister, Emma, by elbowing her in the jaw, during a row at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 2020.

During a brief hearing at Manchester Crown Court the judge approved a prosecution application for a second trial.

Giggs was excused attendance.

Peter Wright QC, prosecuting, told Judge Hilary Manley: “We do seek a retrial in respect of Mr Giggs.

“The matter has been considered at a senior level within the Crown Prosecution Service, and also the willingness of the complainant to give evidence, although that is not determinative on the matter, has also been canvassed.

“They indicate a preparedness so to do.

“Consequently we do invite you to fix a date for the retrial of this matter.”

Judge Manley fixed a new trial, on the next date available to both prosecution and defence lawyers, of July 31 2023 for a hearing estimated to last three or four weeks.

Giggs will remain on bail until then.

A further pre-trial hearing was set for July 3 2023.

A spokesman for Giggs said he would comment on the legal development later on Wednesday.

During Giggs’ time at Old Trafford, Manchester United won 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

Giggs stood down as manager of the Wales national team following a period of leave since November 2020.

He won 64 caps for Wales and is co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2022 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie