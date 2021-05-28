#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 11°C Friday 28 May 2021
Advertisement

Ryan Giggs to face court for plea and trial preparation today on ex-girlfriend assault charge

The former Manchester United footballer is also alleged to have engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour towards Kate Greville.

By Press Association Friday 28 May 2021, 7:25 AM
24 minutes ago 1,401 Views 0 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5450569
Image: PA
Image: PA

FORMER MANCHESTER UNITED footballer Ryan Giggs will appear in court accused of deliberately headbutting his ex-girlfriend and controlling her throughout their relationship.

It is alleged that Giggs, 47, assaulted Kate Greville, 36, and caused her actual bodily harm at his home in Worsley, Greater Manchester, on November 1 last year.

The Wales boss is also said to have engaged in controlling and coercive behaviour towards her between December 2017 and November 2020, namely that he used violence, isolation, belittling, humiliation, harassment, degradation and abuse.

He has denied both allegations and previously issued a statement in which he said he would “look forward to clearing my name”.

A plea and trial preparation hearing will take place at Manchester Crown Court on Friday, with Giggs required to attend.

Giggs has also been charged with the common assault by beating of Ms Greville’s youngster sister, Emma Greville, in the alleged same incident on November 1, which he also denies.

The Football Association of Wales (FAW) has announced that caretaker boss Robert Page will manage the country at this summer’s European Championship finals.

Giggs won 64 caps for Wales and had a glittering playing career with Manchester United, winning 13 Premier League titles, two Champions League trophies, four FA Cups and three League Cups.

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

He is also a co-owner of League Two side Salford City.

Giggs is on conditional bail and must not contact Kate or Emma Greville, or go to any address where they are.

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie