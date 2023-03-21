Ryan seeks government approval for windfall tax on energy companies of up to €600 million

Readers like you keep news free for everyone.
MINISTER FOR CLIMATE Eamon Ryan is set to look for Government approval today for the General Scheme of the Energy (Windfall Gains in the Energy Sector) Bill 2023.
This legislation would implement the temporary solidarity contribution and the cap on market revenues to address windfall gains in the energy sector.
The windfall gains measures will consist of two parts:
It is estimated that the two will result in proceeds of between €280 and €600 million being collected.
It is intended that the legislation would be enacted before the summer recess and first proceeds are expected to be collected in September.
