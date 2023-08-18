Advertisement

# Your Say
Poll: Do you agree with RTÉ's decision to drop Ryan Tubridy?
31 minutes ago

RTÉ DIRECTOR GENERAL shocked Ireland yesterday evening when he announced that Ryan Tubridy would not be returning to his radio show.

The national broadcaster had been planning to bring the former Late Late Show host back to the airwaves until late developments scuppered negotiations.

Talks between both parties were thrown into crisis after Tubridy released a statement which appeared to question RTE’s decision to restate his earnings for 2020-2021 following a highly anticipated report into the matter.

Bakhurst said he was “particularly disappointed” with Tubridy’s statement. 

Speaking to RTE’s Nine O’Clock News, he said: “I just think for the sake of rebuilding trust, which is my focus with the organisation, we can’t afford to be questioning the facts that are out there.”

Today we want to know… Do you agree with RTÉ’s decision to drop Ryan Tubridy?


Poll Results:

Yes (353)
No (182)
I'm not sure (66)



