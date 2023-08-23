Ryan Tubridy teases ‘new beginning’ and tells followers to ‘stay tuned for more’

FORMER RTÉ PRESENTER Ryan Tubridy has hinted at a “new beginning” after being told last week that he would not be returning to host his radio show with the national broadcaster.

In a cryptic Instagram post this morning Tubridy shared a video of a seaside, accompanied by Fleetwood Mac’s ‘Don’t Stop’.

Instagram

The caption read: “A new dawn, a new day, a new beginning. Stay tuned for more…”

RTÉ presenter Kathryn Thomas was among those to offer her support on Instagram with a number of love heart emojis.

Pippa O’Connor also lent her support, writing: “Onwards & upwards, keep her lit.”

Elsewhere, former RTÉ presenter Lucy Kennedy said “there’s only one of you”.

It follows a statement last week wherein RTÉ director General Kevin Bakhurst said trust had “broken down” during the course of negotiations with Tubridy.

Tubridy, who was the highest earner at the national broadcaster, had been off air since 22 June after a scandal emerged that RTÉ had understated his earnings.

According to revised figures from RTE, Tubridy earned as much as €‎545,000 in 2019 and earned €‎515,000 in 2022.

Talks between Tubridy and RTÉ were thrown into crisis after Tubridy released a statement which appeared to question RTE’s decision to restate his earnings for 2020-2021 following a highly anticipated report into the matter.

Bakhurst said the plan had been to “get him back on 4 September on to his show on Radio One”.

A Tubridy podcast was also part of the deal.

However, Bakhurst said he was “particularly disappointed” with Tubridy’s statement.

Speaking to RTE’s Nine O’Clock News, he said: “I just think for the sake of rebuilding trust, which is my focus with the organisation, we can’t afford to be questioning the facts that are out there.”

Meanwhile, Tubridy’s former slot on RTÉ Radio One, the eponymously titled ‘Ryan Tubridy Show’, has since been re-named ‘The Nine O’Clock Show’.

On Monday’s episode, the first since the name change, comedian Oliver Callan said “there is a sense of wrong that he (Tubridy) won’t be heard here again”.

However, Callan added: “The whole bloomin’ controversy is a bit of a lesson, I think, as well, on graciously and humbly accepting second chances when they’re being offered to you.”

Callan went on to say: “He’s not a hated figure. He’s not cancelled. He has opportunities aplenty, and we sincerely wish them well.

“He will be back because there is a home always for Ryan’s experience and his mischief.

“We’re sorry and sad to see him go, just as we’re sorry and sad to see the harm that’s been done to RTÉ by all of the scandal.”