It is unknown at this time how many scheduled flights will be impacted. Alamy Stock Photo
Flight Cancellations

Ryanair has cancelled all flights to and from Israel citing increased airport costs at Tel Aviv

The company said the Tel Aviv airport’s low-cost terminal is “no longer accessible” for budget airlines.
1 hour ago

RYANAIR HAS CANCELLED all flights to Ben Gurion Airport in Tel Aviv, Israel, scheduled in March and April, citing high terminal costs.

A spokesperson for the Irish airline said it had “regrettably” cancelled all its flights to and from Israel from 27 February after Ben Gurion airport closed its low-cost Terminal 1, which Ryanair previously used.

It’s not clear how many scheduled flights have been affected. Affected passengers have been notified and advised of their options, Ryanair said.

“Ryanair remains committed to Tel Aviv and looks forward to resuming operations when the low-cost Terminal 1 is re-opened,” the spokesperson told The Journal.

Ryanair is allowing customers to book flights from locations including Rome and Budapest to Tel Aviv airport from early May 2024. 

Previously the firm has said it had to axe 960 flights in November 2023 and 950 flights in January 2024 to and from Israel as a result of heated conflict in Gaza.

Last week, Israeli El Al Airlines announced it would be cancelling its direct flights to Dublin and Morocco, claiming there had been changes in customer demands since October.

The airline had previously ceased operations between South Africa and Israel after the country began proceedings in the International Criminal Court against Israel for genocide.

