Ryanair: 'A full grounding of the fleet cannot be ruled out'

RYANAIR HAS SAID a “full grounding” of its fleet cannot be ruled out as it expects most of its aircraft to be grounded in the next 7-10 days.

In a release this morning, CEO Michael O’Leary said the airline was attempting to deal with “extraordinary and unprecedented travel restrictions” imposed by governments across Europe as a result of the Covid-19 outbreak.

O’Leary said that some of restrictions were introduced “with minimal or zero notice” but that efforts were being made “to repatriate customers”.

Countries across European have introduced various flight bans with several European countries suspending flights from Italy.

Poland has suspended all domestic flights and has banned foreign travellers from entering the country. Norway has also shut its airports.

The Irish government is currently advising against non-essential travel to a range of European countries and there is concern about the ability of Irish holidaymakers in Spain and elsewhere to return home.

In a statement this morning, Ryanair named 13 European countries that have introduced travel restrictions and said the decisions have had “a significant and negative impact” on the airline’s schedules.

Ryanair said the impact will mean an 80% reduction in its seat capacity over April and May, effectively cancelling 80% of its planned flights. It added: “a full grounding of the fleet cannot be ruled out”.

“Ryanair expects the result of these restrictions will be the grounding of the majority of its aircraft fleet across Europe over the next 7 to 10 days. In those countries where the fleet is not grounded, social distancing restrictions may make flying to all intents and purposes, impractical, if not, impossible,.” the airline said.

The airline said it would be engaging in a range of cost-cutting measures including the “temporary suspension of employment contracts” and “significant reductions to working hours and payments”.

Aer Lingus’ owner IAG has also said it would be introducing cost cutting measures and this included “grounding surplus aircraft” and “reducing working hours”.

Speaking yesterday evening, Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney said he been engaging with both Ryanair and Aer Lingus and that the airlines had agreed to waive booking and seat fees for anyone who wants to change a booking from a later flight to one in the coming days.

“We are doing everything we can to meet the challenge posed by the Covid-19 outbreak, which has over the last week caused extraordinary and unprecedented travel restrictions to be imposed by national governments, in many cases with minimal or zero notice. ” O’Leary said.

We are communicating with all affected passengers by email and SMS, and we are organising rescue flights to repatriate customers, even in those countries where travel bans have been imposed. Our priority remains the health and welfare of our people and our passengers, and we are doing everything we can to ensure that they can be reunited with their friends and families during these difficult times.

Ryanair already had already said it would be severely reducing its flights to Spain, the Balearic Islands and the Canary Islands over the coming days and cancelling all flights in and out of Poland.