Government advises against non-essential travel to six European countries

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT is now advising against non-essential travel to the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Malta, Poland and Slovakia.

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney made the announcement this afternoon.

It comes after a blanket warning for a high degree of caution was applied across Europe as the Government attempts to contain the spread of coronavirus in Ireland.

In a statement this afternoon, Coveney said the Department of Foreign Affairs will also be providing additional guidance on Spain, which remains at non-essential travel, while Italy remains at no travel.

He added that the consular advice line will be open through the weekend and that “our embassies and consulates will be using social media to keep citizens informed on a rapidly changing environment for international travel.”

“As countries impose new travel restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19 there will be more disruption to travel routes,” said Coveney.

“A growing number of countries are also imposing restrictions on entry and exit. Given the consequences for travellers, Irish citizens should exercise a high degree of caution when making travel plans particularly in Europe,” he said.

The Department of Health has confirmed there are 90 cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

On Thursday, the government announced a vast array of measures to tackle the virus, including closing schools, colleges and public buildings.

It outlined further contingency plans yesterday to support businesses and workers who are impacted by a slowdown in the economy.