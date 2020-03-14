This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 12 °C Saturday 14 March, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Government advises against non-essential travel to six European countries

The countries are the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Malta, Poland and Slovakia.

By Cónal Thomas Saturday 14 Mar 2020, 3:55 PM
1 hour ago 82,885 Views 82 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5046603
Tanaiste Simon Coveney
Image: Sam Boal
Tanaiste Simon Coveney
Tanaiste Simon Coveney
Image: Sam Boal

THE IRISH GOVERNMENT is now advising against non-essential travel to the Czech Republic, Cyprus, Denmark, Malta, Poland and Slovakia. 

Tánaiste and Minister for Foreign Affairs Simon Coveney made the announcement this afternoon. 

It comes after a blanket warning for a high degree of caution was applied across Europe as the Government attempts to contain the spread of coronavirus in Ireland. 

In a statement this afternoon, Coveney said the Department of Foreign Affairs will also be providing additional guidance on Spain, which remains at non-essential travel, while Italy remains at no travel.   

He added that the consular advice line will be open through the weekend and that “our embassies and consulates will be using social media to keep citizens informed on a rapidly changing environment for international travel.”

“As countries impose new travel restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19 there will be more disruption to travel routes,” said Coveney. 

“A growing number of countries are also imposing restrictions on entry and exit. Given the consequences for travellers, Irish citizens should exercise a high degree of caution when making travel plans particularly in Europe,” he said. 

The Department of Health has confirmed there are 90 cases of coronavirus in Ireland.

On Thursday, the government announced a vast array of measures to tackle the virus, including closing schools, colleges and public buildings. 

It outlined further contingency plans yesterday to support businesses and workers who are impacted by a slowdown in the economy. 

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Cónal Thomas
conal@thejournal.ie

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (82)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie