Ryanair announces new routes from Dublin and Cork

RYANAIR HAS ANNOUNCED new routes from Dublin and Cork as part of its Summer 2020 schedule.

These routes will fly to Marseille in France, Palanga in Lithuania, Podgorica in Montenegro and Verona in Italy.

Ryanair has also announced two new summer services from Dublin to Billund in Denmark and Toulouse in France.

More flights will be also added to the Dublin to Bristol, Bydgoszcz, Riga and Vilnius routes.

A new summer service from Cork to Katowice in Poland has also been announced today by Ryanair.

More flights will be added to the Cork to Malaga and Palma routes, too.

These new routes will bring Ryanair’s total routes from Ireland to 160.