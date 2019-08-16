This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Ryanair seeks injunction preventing pilot strike from going ahead

Pilots are due to strike for 48 hours from 22 August.

By Aodhan O'Faolain & Ray Managh Friday 16 Aug 2019, 11:45 AM
1 hour ago 3,800 Views 18 Comments
Image: RollingNews.ie
Image: RollingNews.ie

RYANAIR IS TO ask the High Court for an order preventing its Irish-based pilots from going on strike next week.

In it proceedings, Ryanair DAC is seeking an injunction preventing the trade union Forsa, which is the parent union of IALPA which represents approximately 180 Dublin based pilots directly employed by the airline, from striking for 48 hours commencing on midnight on 22 August.

At the call over of the vacation sitting of the High Court this morning, barrister Eoin O’Shea Bl told Ms Justice Carmel Stewart that the airline intends, later today to seek permission to serve short notice of the injunctions proceedings against the union.  

Counsel said that Ryanair will also ask the court to hear its application for orders preventing the proposed strike early next week. 

The Judge who is hearing other cases said she will deal with the application later today.

