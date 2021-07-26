#Open journalism No news is bad news

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support The Journal
Contribute : Support us now
Dublin: 14°C Monday 26 July 2021
Advertisement

Ryanair sees strong recovery in summer bookings

The announcement came as the company reported a loss of €273 million.

By Press Association Monday 26 Jul 2021, 9:36 AM
36 minutes ago 2,488 Views 3 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/5505972
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie
Image: Sam Boal/RollingNews.ie

RYANAIR EXPECTS TO fly up to 100 million passengers this financial year after a strong recovery in summer bookings.

The airline said it expected to fly between 90 million and 100 million in the year ending March 2022.

This is up from the lower end of an 80 million to 120 million range it previously forecast. 

The announcement came as the company reported a loss of €273 million in the first quarter of the year, adding Covid-19 continued to “wreak havoc” on the business.

The company said traffic in the first quarter was up to 8.1 million from 0.5 million in the same quarter last year, but the losses are higher than the €185 million in the same period of 2020.

It said the financial year continues to be challenging, with Covid-19 travel restrictions “prolonging uncertainty”.  

“Following the 1st July rollout of EU digital Covid certificates (and the relaxation of the UK’s quarantine rules) for fully-vaccinated persons, our group has seen Q2 bookings recover strongly (albeit at low fares).”

The company also said that the likely outcome for the year would be somewhere between a small loss and breakeven, but that this was “dependent on the continued rollout of vaccines this summer and no adverse Covid variant developments.”

#Open journalism No news is bad news Support The Journal

Your contributions will help us continue to deliver the stories that are important to you

Support us now

Ryanair flew 27.5 million people in the year to March 2021, down from 148.6 million in the previous year.

The company said: “Covid-19 continued to wreak havoc on our business during Q1 with most Easter flights cancelled and a slower than expected easing of EU govt. travel restrictions into May and June.

“Significant uncertainty around travel green lists (particularly in the UK) and extreme govt. caution in Ireland meant that Q1 bookings were close-in and at low fares.”

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (3)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2021 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie