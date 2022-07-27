Bill on safe access zones outside abortion providers to be brought to Cabinet today

HEALTH MINISTER STEPHEN Donnelly is set to seek approval from Cabinet today to introduce legislation providing for safe access zones around clinics that provide abortion services.

The proposal from Donnelly would introduce a protest exclusion zone around all healthcare facilities, including those that provide abortion services.

In effect, this would introduce exclusion zones around all hospitals, GP practices and family planning clinics.

Heads of the Bill are being brought to the Cabinet this morning, with the general scheme of the bill to be published shortly after.

Advertisement

Donnelly is also set to seek pre-legislative scrutiny of the bill as soon as possible.

Plans for exclusions zones around medical facilities were originally agreed by all three Government parties in the Programme for Government, with Donnelly saying he was “fully committed” to the plan last September.

Under the proposed bill, a 100-metre safe zone would be established around medical facilities that would prohibit protests that aim to influence the decision of a person seeking to terminate a pregnancy.

Penalties for holding prohibited protests would start with warnings from Gardaí, with some cases being prosecuted within the District Court.

However, penalties will escalate for repeat offences and serious offences could end up before a judge and jury.

According to a 2020 poll by Amárach Research for RTÉ’s Claire Byrne Live/TheJournal, 77% of people support a ban on protests outside facilities that provide abortion services.