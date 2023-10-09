Advertisement

HSE issues safety notice over two vapes with illegal nicotine levels
The HSE has asked retailers to remove the products from sale.
12 hours ago

THE HSE HAS issued safety alerts in relation to two disposable vapes that have been found to contain more nicotine than legally permitted.

The products are sold under the names R and M Tornado 9000 Disposable Cherry Cranberry and WGA The Crystal Pro Max + 10K Puffs Blueberry Raspberry.

The health service is urging people to return the infringing products, which were found to contain 27.6mg/ml and 28.2mg/ml of nicotine, above the permitted level of 20mg/ml.

Shane Keane of the HSE Environmental Health Service warned vape manufacturers that the agency “will not hesitate to exercise our legal enforcement powers” to remove products that breach health regulations. He also urged people to check the vapes they are using against the infringing products “as a precautionary measure.”

The HSE is asking retailers to remove the products from sale and to display prominent recall notices in their businesses and on social media.

On top of the warning, the HSE has submitted two RAPEX safety alerts to the European Safety Gate, which issues EU-wide product safety alert system for other national authorities to follow up on.

All major distributors of e-cigarettes and refill containers have also been notified.

In a statement on the findings, the HSE said they “take all complaints very seriously and undertake a targeted inspection programme and sampling programme testing for nicotine content and volume of liquid in electronic cigarettes.”

A number of countries, including France and Australia, have committed in recent months to banning disposable vapes on environmental and public health grounds. 

Liam Coates
