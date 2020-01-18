This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
OK
Dublin: 3 °C Saturday 18 January, 2020
Advertisement
RSS

Tags

See other tags

Tags

Businesses warn of price rises as Sajid Javid vows no EU alignment post-Brexit

Javid urged businesses to “adjust” and said that while some will benefit others will not.

By Press Association Saturday 18 Jan 2020, 11:37 AM
42 minutes ago 3,089 Views 11 Comments
https://jrnl.ie/4970575
Image: Rick Findler via PA Images
Image: Rick Findler via PA Images

BUSINESSES HAVE WARNED of price rises after British Chancellor Sajid Javid vowed that there will be no alignment with EU regulations after Brexit.

The Treasury would not lend support to manufacturers that favour EU rules as the sector has had three years to prepare for Britain’s transition, Javid said in an interview with the Financial Times.

Javid urged businesses to “adjust” and said that while some will benefit others will not.

He added: “There will not be alignment, we will not be a ruletaker, we will not be in the single market and we will not be in the customs union — and we will do this by the end of the year.

“We’re … talking about companies that have known since 2016 that we are leaving the EU.

“Admittedly they didn’t know the exact terms.”

But the Food and Drink Federation (FDF) warned that no regulatory alignment with the EU after Brexit could lead to price rises.

Its chief operating officer Tim Rycroft added: “Food and drink manufacturers will be deeply concerned by the Chancellor’s suggestion that there will not be regulatory alignment with the EU post-Brexit.

This represents the death knell for frictionless trade.

“It will mean businesses will have to adjust to costly new checks, processes and procedures, that will act as a barrier to frictionless trade with the EU and may well result in price rises.”

The Confederation of British Industry (CBI) said alignment supports jobs and competitiveness for many firms.

Its director general Dame Carolyn Fairbairn said: “Business welcomes the Chancellor’s ambitious vision for the economy and recognises there are areas where the UK can benefit from its future right to diverge from EU regulation.

However we urge government not to treat this right as an obligation to diverge.

“For some firms, divergence brings value, but for many others, alignment supports jobs and competitiveness – particularly in some of the most deprived regions of the UK.”

Related Reads

10.01.20 'It's heartbreaking': Concern for students amid fears UK will pull out of Erasmus programme post-Brexit
08.01.20 Ursula von der Leyen plays hardball in London with the single market as a bargaining chip

Javid admitted that some businesses may not benefit from Brexit, but added that the UK economy would ultimately continue to thrive in the long-term.

“Once we’ve got this agreement in place with our European friends, we will continue to be one of the most successful economies on Earth,” he said.

Javid will have the opportunity to sell his vision for Britain’s economy post-Brexit when he travels to Davos next week for the World Economic Forum.

The Chancellor also hinted that there might be tax rises in the March Budget or autumn, telling the Financial Times that he was determined to take the “hard decisions you need to sometimes, especially at the start of a new government”.

But when asked specifically about taxation he said: “You’ll have to wait for the Budget.”

  • Share on Facebook
  • Email this article
  •  

About the author:

About the author
Press Association

Contribute to this story:

Leave a Comment
Send a Correction

Read next:

COMMENTS (11)

This is YOUR comments community. Stay civil, stay constructive, stay on topic. Please familiarise yourself with our comments policy here before taking part.
write a comment

    Leave a commentcancel

     

    About Us

    Follow Us

    Corrections

    Policies

    Content copyright © Journal Media Ltd. 2020 Registered in Dublin, registration number: 483623. Registered office: 3rd floor, Latin Hall, Golden Lane, Dublin 8.

    TheJournal.ie supports the work of the Press Council of Ireland and the Office of the Press Ombudsman, and our staff operate within the Code of Practice. You can obtain a copy of the Code, or contact the Council, at www.presscouncil.ie, PH: (01) 6489130, Lo-Call 1890 208 080 or email: info@presscouncil.ie
     

    Please note that TheJournal.ie uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. For more information on cookies please refer to our cookies policy.

    News images provided by Press Association and Photocall Ireland unless otherwise stated. Irish sport images provided by Inpho Photography unless otherwise stated. Wire service provided by Associated Press.

    Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for user created content, posts, comments, submissions or preferences. Users are reminded that they are fully responsible for their own created content and their own posts, comments and submissions and fully and effectively warrant and indemnify Journal Media in relation to such content and their ability to make such content, posts, comments and submissions available. Journal Media does not control and is not responsible for the content of external websites.

    Switch to Mobile Site

    Sites: TheJournal.ie | Noteworthy | The42 | Fora | Boards.ie | Adverts.ie | Daft.ie