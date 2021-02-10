#Open journalism No news is bad news

Wednesday 10 February 2021
Gardaí seize €150,000 worth of cocaine following search of Kildare home

A man in his 30s was arrested at the scene last night.

By Adam Daly Wednesday 10 Feb 2021, 3:54 PM
Et3jrRwXAAE3nOj Source: Garda Press Office

A MAN IN his 30s has been arrested after an estimated €150,000 worth of suspected cocaine was seized in Kildare.

The seizure was made last night as part of an intelligence-led operation targeting the sale and supply of drugs in Naas. 

Gardaí carried out a search of a residential property in Sallins, seizing €150,000 worth of suspected cocaine and other drug paraphernalia. 

The man was arrested at the scene and is currently detained at Newbridge Garda Station, where he can be detained for seven days. 

Adam Daly
adam@thejournal.ie

