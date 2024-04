AN AREA IN Sandymount where a sinkhole was found yesterday is now safe again, Dublin City Council has said.

A road maintenance team had been mobilised to investigate after the sinkhole was reported yesterday afternoon.

In a statement this morning, the Council said the team completed a temporary repair.

“Further investigations will be carried out today in order to determine the underlying cause that resulted in the formation of the sinkhole,” it said.

A permanent repair of the roadway will be arranged after.