Irish actors Saoirse Ronan and Jessie Buckley nominated for Bafta awards

IRISH ACTORS SAOIRSE Ronan and Jessie Buckely have been nominated for Bafta awards.

The EE British Academy Film Awards recognise the best in film of the past year.

In the Leading Actress category, both Buckley and Ronan are nominated for their performances in Wild Rose and Little Women.

Also nominated in this category is Scarlett Johansson for Marriage Story, Charlize Theron for Bombshell and Renée Zellweger for Judy.

A total of 39 feature films received nominations today. Joker received 11 nominations and there were 10 nominations for the Irishman and Once Upon a Time in Hollywood.

Other highlights include:

Nine nominations for 1917;

Six nominations for Jojo Rabbit;

Five nominations for Little Women, Marriage Story and The Two Popes;

Four nominations for For Sama, Parasite and Rocketman;

Three nominations for Bombshell, Judy, Le Mans ’66 and Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.

The awards will take place on 2 February at the Royal Albert Hall in London and the ceremony will be hosted by Graham Norton.