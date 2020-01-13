This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Monday 13 January, 2020
Saoirse Ronan gets fourth Oscar nod as Joker leads the way with 11 nominations

The Irish actress was nominated for Best Actress for her role in Little Women.

By Rónán Duffy Monday 13 Jan 2020, 2:07 PM
1 hour ago 10,848 Views 14 Comments
The 25-year-old has yet to win an Oscar despite her nominations.
Image: Jordan Strauss/PA Images
Image: Jordan Strauss/PA Images

Updated 56 minutes ago

SAOIRSE RONAN HAS been nominated for an Oscar for the fourth time in her career. 

The Irish actress has been nominated for the Academy Award for Leading Actress for her role in the adaption of Little Women.

Ronan was previously nominated for her performances in Atonement, Brooklyn and Lady Bird.

The Carlow-native is nominated alongside Scarlett Johansson (Marriage Story), Cynthia Ervio (Harriet), Charlize Theron (Bombshell), and Renée Zellweger (Judy). 

Issa Rae and John Cho announced the nominees just after 1pm Irish time. 

Elsewhere, Joker led the way with 11 nominations with The Irishman and Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood close behind with 10. 

Like Ronan, Joker star Joaquin Phoenix also gets his fourth nomination having never previously won a gold statue. 

Also nominated for Leading Actor are: Antonio Banderas (Pain and Glory), Leonardo DiCaprio (Once Upon a Time… in Hollywood), Adam Driver (Marriage Story) and Jonathan Pryce (The Two Popes). 

There are nine nominees for Best Picture, they are:  Ford v. Ferrari; The Irishman; Jojo Rabbit; Joker; Little Women; Marriage Story; 1917; Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood; Parasite.

The best director nominees were all-male, prompting Rae to say, “Congratulations to those men”, after the names were read.

The directing nominees are: Bong Joon Ho (Parasite), Sam Mendes (1917), Todd Phillips (Joker), Martin Scorsese (The Irishman) Quentin Tarantino (Once Upon a Time … in Hollywood).

Some of the other nominees

Rónán Duffy
