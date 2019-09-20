This site uses cookies to improve your experience and to provide services and advertising. By continuing to browse, you agree to the use of cookies described in our Cookies Policy. You may change your settings at any time but this may impact on the functionality of the site. To learn more see our Cookies Policy.
Gardaí end search of Louth forest for murdered woman after finding 'nothing of significance'

Saoirse Smyth has not been since April 2017.

By Rónán Duffy Friday 20 Sep 2019, 7:37 PM
53 minutes ago 1,732 Views No Comments
The PSNI believes the missing woman was murdered.
Image: PSNI
Image: PSNI

GARDAÍ HAVE COMPLETED their search in a Co Louth forest for missing Belfast woman Saoirse Smyth and have found “nothing of significance”.

Gardaí began searching the wooded area in Omeath on Monday following investigations by the PSNI.

Originally from Belfast, Saoirse had been living in Omeath and the PSNI says it believes she returned there in the days before she went missing in April 2017.

The PSNI has said that enquiries have led to it to believe she was murdered.

Gardaí previously assisted the PSNI by carrying out a technical examination of a house in the Omeath area in July 2018. Earlier this week, a search in the area was commenced involving garda technical teams, a specialist forensic archaeologist and specialist cadaver search dogs.

Gardaí have this evening said they have completed the search with nothing of significance discovered but will “continue to support colleagues from the PSNI in relation to this investigation”.

Anyone with information on Saoirse’s murder or disappearance can contact gardaí or the PSNI.

Rónán Duffy
@ronanduffy_
ronan@thejournal.ie

