Dublin: 10 °C Tuesday 7 May, 2019
Saoradh offices searched as part of Lyra McKee murder investigation

By Gráinne Ní Aodha Tuesday 7 May 2019, 3:49 PM
THE HEAD OFFICES of political group Saoradh have been searched today as part of the murder investigation into the death of Lyra McKee.

In a statement, the PSNI said that detectives from its Major Investigation Team investigating the murder of Lyra McKee had carried out a number of searches in Chamberlain Street in Derry this morning.

“A number of items were seized during the search for further investigation.”

No arrests were made and PSNI enquiries are continuing.

Lyra McKee, a 29-year-old journalist, died after shots were fired in the Fanad Drive area of Creggan in Derry during rioting on 18 April.

The New IRA claimed responsibility for her death, and offered its “full and sincere apologies to the partner, family and friends of Lyra McKee for her death”.

Saoradh is a political group associated with the New IRA, and have been criticised for not condemning the killing. Protests have been held outside its Derry offices by friends of Lyra, who put red handprints on the walls of the building.

Comments are closed for legal reasons.

